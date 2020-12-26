December 26, 2020
Not All Farmers Are Against New Agri Laws, Congress Spreading Confusion: BJP

‘Those who are agitating will soon understand that the agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers,’ Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said

PTI 26 December 2020
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia
Twitter: @DrSatishPoonia
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Friday accused the Congress of spreading confusion among people and farmers over the Centre’s new farm laws.

Poonia claimed that not all farmers from across the country are part of the protests against the laws. “If all farmers had been in favour of the movement, then their number would not have been so limited,” he said.

“Those who are agitating will soon understand that the agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers,” he said while interacting with farmers at a “Kisan Chaupal” in Maheswas Kalan village of Jaipur.

Poonia claimed that most farmers in the country are in favour of the laws.

 

