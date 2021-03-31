March 31, 2021
Poshan
No Taxis At Bengaluru Airport After Driver’s Suicide, Passengers To Use BMTC Bus Service

The driver identified as Pratap breathed his last at the Victoria Hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T13:28:33+05:30

Taxi services at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore have been impacted after a radio taxi driver attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at the airport. The driver identified as Pratap breathed his last at the Victoria Hospital. He was depressed owing to financial issues following which he decided to take the extreme step.

The Kempegowda International Airport in a statement said that the passengers have been requested to use the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus service for travel to and from the airport or make their own travel arrangements.

“Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements,” the Bangalore Airport tweeted.

Notably, passengers can keep a tab on the Twitter handle of Bangalore Aiport (@BLRAirport) for updates on the restoration of normal services. They can also reach out on feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2201 2001.

According to a report by India Today, Pratap had doused himself with petrol inside his car before setting himself ablaze. Pratap hailed from Ramanagara and was registered with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the report added.

Many bystanders tried to save his life by breaking open the window of his car but to no avail. He was rushed to the Victoria hospital but he couldn’t be saved. He had sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.

