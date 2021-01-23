'No Illegal Quarrying Or Mining In Karnataka': CM B S Yediyurappa

In view of the recent massive explosion near Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said that illegal quarrying or mining will not be allowed in the state and strict action will be taken against the defaulters.

The move comes after the deadly explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga that claimed five innocent lives on Thursday night. CM Yediyurappa on Saturday inspected the accident spot and also informed that Deputy Commissioner (of the district), Member of Parliament and Mines Minister have already visited the spot.

"I will get to know things from them and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining," he added

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the reason for the blast, who permitted the transportation of explosive substance in a lorry and what led to the incident will be investigated comprehensively, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible.



"I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it.



Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction," he added.



The government had announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of those deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident.



Three people have been detained in connection with the case so far.

(With PTI Inputs)

