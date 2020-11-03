November 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Watch: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th Birthday, Burj Khalifa Adds Sparkle To His Celebration

Watch: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th Birthday, Burj Khalifa Adds Sparkle To His Celebration

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai, posts photo in front of illuminated Burj Khalifa

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th Birthday, Burj Khalifa Adds Sparkle To His Celebration
SRK celebrates 55th birthday in Dubai, Burj Khalifa illuminates to wish the actor
Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Watch: On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th Birthday, Burj Khalifa Adds Sparkle To His Celebration
outlookindia.com
2020-11-03T13:47:47+05:30

No one, or no building, is prone to the Baadshah of Bollywood's charm. As the world came together to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday yesterday, Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with his name and videos to mark the celebration. 

The actor rang in his birthday in Dubai with his family and posed in front of the world's tallest structure. He shared a picture of him standing against a sparkling and illuminated Burj Khalifa on Instagram:

The edifice was glistening with the message "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan" in its noted vibrancy. 

"It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!" SRK writes on his post. The tower lit up on SRK's last birthday too as an ode to the actor and his legacy. 

Burj Khalifa's official Instagram handle posted this, archiving the aesthetic:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#BurjKhalifa adds sparkle to the birthday celebration of the Baadshah of Bollywood! Happy birthday @iamsrk! #ShahRukhKhan Ø§Ø­ØªÙÂÂØ§ÙÂÂØ§ØªÙÂÂØ§ Ø¨Ø¹ÙÂÂØ¯ ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ§Ø¯ ÙÂÂØ¬ÙÂÂ Ø¨ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ¯ ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ§ØÂÂ Ø´Ø§Ø±ÙÂÂØ®Ø§ÙÂÂØÂÂ ÙÂÂØ§ ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂ Ø£ÙÂÂ ØªÙÂÂØ± Ø¯ÙÂÂÙÂÂ Ø£ÙÂÂ ÙÂÂØ¶ÙÂÂØ¡ #Ø¨Ø±Ø¬_Ø®ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ© ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ¦ÙÂÂ Ø¹ÙÂÂÙÂÂ Ø·Ø±ÙÂÂÙÂÂØªÙÂÂØ§! ÙÂÂÙÂÂ Ø¹Ø§ÙÂÂ ÙÂÂØ£ÙÂÂØª Ø¨Ø®ÙÂÂØ±!

A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on Nov 2, 2020 at 12:11pm PST

Wishes poured in across the expanse of social media for the superstar's birthday. Karan Johar, who was present for his birthday in Dubai, shared a video, writing "Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever .... âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever .... âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:32am PST

 The actor took to social media to express gratitude to his fans.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always!

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 2, 2020 at 5:54am PST

"How much love you guys are spreading, especially SRK Universe, Team SRK FC, SRK Chennai FC, SRK Warriors, SRK Fan Association...to all of you, you know who I mean, all of you, together all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my word, some of the work you're doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now...I think that's the most wonderful work you can do, because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love. So thank you all of you for spreading the love...," he said in the post.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Duty Bound' To Register Complaint Against Sushant's Sisters: Police to HC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Karan Johar Dubai Bollywood Burj Khalifa Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos