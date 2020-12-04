December 04, 2020
Corona
NIA To Probe Nagrota Encounter Case

Four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed by the police on November 19 in Jammu’s Nagrota region

PTI 04 December 2020
Army personnel near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K
PTI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the recent encounter that occurred in Jammu’s Nagrota region in which four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based outfit, were killed by police, officials said on Friday. The anti-terror probe agency took over the case following a notification issued by the Centre.

The terrorists were killed on November 19 in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota area in a swift operation by the police. The NIA probe will try to ascertain the planning and the final objective of the four JeM terrorists and the people with whom they were in touch with, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency's team had visited the encounter site at Ban Toll Plaza on November 19.
The NIA is already probing an encounter that took place on January 31 this year in which three terrorists from the JeM were killed.

Covid-19: Active Cases Continue To Remain Below The 5-Lakh Mark

