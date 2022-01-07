NEWSFLASH | PM Modi's Security Lapse, 'Rarest Of The Rare', Centre Tells SC

Supreme Court is hearing the plea filed by the centre about the recent lapse in the Prime Minister's security. PM Modi's convoy had to be stopped on a Punjab highway after the SPG saw protestors blocking the route.

On Thursday, the Punjab government informed that they have formed a 2-member high level panel to probe the alleged security threat to the Prime Minister.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government has told the court that this comes into a category of 'rarest of the rare' cases. This is legal term and is used to determine cases that warrant out of the line punishments. Death penalty, for example, is only awarded in the rarest of the rare cases.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)