A meeting of top officials will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm to review the alarming situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, government sources have told NDTV.

The Prime Minister's meeting comes amid a sharp spike in daily new cases. As of Sunday morning, nearly 1.6 lakh have been reported in the previous 24 hours in India - a massive spike from the 27,553 seven days ago.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)