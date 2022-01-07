NEWSFLASH | Lot Of Omicron Cases In State, Doubling Rate Is Two Days: Assam CM

Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that it can be assumed that there are lots of Omicron cases in Assam.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

2022-01-07T17:00:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 5:00 pm

Doubling rate is two days, sometimes even in one day.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

PTI Himanta Biswa Sarma Guwahati Omicron Assam Assam CM National
