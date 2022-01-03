NEWSFLASH | Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday morning, and 8 fire engines have rushed to the spot.

Representative image. | PTI

2022-01-03T12:01:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:01 pm

A fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality, they said.

At least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot, a civic official said, adding that fire fighting is still on.

"There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said.

Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

