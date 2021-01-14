January 14, 2021
Corona
New Farm Laws: Bhupinder Singh Maan Recuses Himself From SC-Appointed 4-Member Committee

Bhupinder Singh Maan is the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is one of the major organisations spearheading protests against the farm laws.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Bhupinder Singh Maan
@BSMANN_BKU/ Twitter
Bhupinder Singh Maan on Thursday recused himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court of India to resolve the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

Maan, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Chairman of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee. The BKU is one of the major organisations spearheading the protests against the farm laws.

"While I am thankful to Supreme Court for nominating me in the 4 members committee to start a dialogue with Kisan Unions on the three laws brought in by the Central government. As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country, I am recusing myself from the committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab," he said in a statement.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the new farm laws and had ordered the formation of a committee to hold talks with all stakeholders and to resolve the current impasse between the Centre and the protesting farm unions. Besides Maan, the other three members nominated by the Supreme Court include Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Pramod Kumar Joshi.

The top court had also asserted that it has the power to suspend the contentious legislation to solve the problem.

The next meeting between farmer unions and the government is scheduled for Friday, 15 January.

