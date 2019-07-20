Haryana: Stray Dogs Save Baby Girl After Woman Dumped Her In Drain

A woman in Kaithal town, Haryana, was caught on camera dumping a newly born girl in a drain, the police said.

The baby girl, who was wrapped in a plastic bag, was then pulled out by a pack of stray dogs who started barking and thereby alerted the passers-by who called the police.

The incident which was caught in a CCTV installed nearby, occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The CCTV footage showed the woman throwing the baby and then dogs pulling out the baby girl from the drain. "The child is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital," he added.

The Principal Medical Officer of the hospital where the child is admitted said the baby weighs less than 1,100 grams and her condition is serious at the moment of reporting.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the unknown woman who was seen throwing the baby girl into a drain.

"We are trying to establish the identity of the woman, who will be charged under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the police official added.

(Inputs from IANS)