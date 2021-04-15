NEET PG 2021 Postponed Amid Covid-19 Spike, New Date To Be Announced Later

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate students, scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed for the time being, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

"Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," the minister tweeted.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

NEET PG examination is for doctors seeking admission in MS, MD courses. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held in January but was postponed because of the pandemic.

