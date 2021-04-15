April 15, 2021
Poshan
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Amid Covid-19 Spike, New Date To Be Announced Later

‘Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind,’ Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2021
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate students, scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed for the time being, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

"Decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," the minister tweeted.

NEET PG examination is for doctors seeking admission in MS, MD courses. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held in January but was postponed because of the pandemic.

