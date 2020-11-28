November 28, 2020
Corona
NCDC Signs MoU With AIIMS-Raipur As Part Of Ayushman Sahakar Scheme

The scheme was launched by the National Cooperative Development Corporation to improve the infrastructure of health facilities in rural areas

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2020
Sundeep Nayak MD NCDC and Dr Nitin Nagarkar Director AIIMS-Raipur signed an MoU today at Raipur to give big push to the Ayushman Sahakar scheme
In a bid to ensure that comprehensive health care services are provided under the Ayushman Sahakar scheme in rural areas of Chhattisgarh, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and AIIMS-Raipur, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by NCDC managing director Sundeep Nayak and AIIMS-Raipur director Nitin Nagarkar.

The Ayushman Sahakar Scheme was launched by the NCDC to improve the infrastructure of health facilities in rural areas throughout the country. Under the scheme, a loan of Rs 10,000 crore will be made available to cooperative societies by the NCDC for opening hospitals and medical colleges in rural areas to help people avail better medical treatment.

