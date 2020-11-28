NCDC Signs MoU With AIIMS-Raipur As Part Of Ayushman Sahakar Scheme

In a bid to ensure that comprehensive health care services are provided under the Ayushman Sahakar scheme in rural areas of Chhattisgarh, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and AIIMS-Raipur, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by NCDC managing director Sundeep Nayak and AIIMS-Raipur director Nitin Nagarkar.
The Ayushman Sahakar Scheme was launched by the NCDC to improve the infrastructure of health facilities in rural areas throughout the country. Under the scheme, a loan of Rs 10,000 crore will be made available to cooperative societies by the NCDC for opening hospitals and medical colleges in rural areas to help people avail better medical treatment.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Was Sure Of Quality, I Knew It Would Go Far: Adil Hussain On Delhi Crime Winning An Emmy
Let Us Protect The Spirit Of The Constitution
Think Beyond Covid-19 As Pollution Is An Everlasting Pandemic