January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  NCB Arrests Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Parvez Khan

NCB Arrests Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Parvez Khan

Khan, a notorious drugs supplier, has several cases pending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NCB Arrests Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Parvez Khan
Dawood Ibrahim
PTI
NCB Arrests Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Parvez Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T18:05:53+05:30

The anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday arrested Parvez Khan, an aide of Mumbai fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with a drug case in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Alias Chinku Pathan, Khan was arrested with some drugs in possession.

He is a henchman of Underworld don Dawoon Ibrahim. and a relative of late Karim Lala -- a mafia don in Mumbai who operated for over two decades between the 1960s and early 1980s. 

On specific information, a team of NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede picked up Parvez Khan from his hideout, he said.

Khan, a notorious drugs supplier, has several cases pending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Khan also has links with some drug peddlers, who were arrested earlier by the NCB for Mephedrone (MD) trade. 

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CBI Arrests Its DSP, Inspector In Bribery Scam Within Agency

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dawood Ibrahim Bermuda Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Drugs and Narcotics National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos