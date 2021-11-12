Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

National Medical Commission Exceeds Supreme Court's Deadline For College Inspection

While in 2016, SC had fixed May 31 as the last date to complete the process, several medical colleges that Outlook spoke to confirmed that the NMC’s inspection continued way beyond the deadline.

National Medical Commission Exceeds Supreme Court's Deadline For College Inspection
Supreme Court | PTI

Trending

National Medical Commission Exceeds Supreme Court's Deadline For College Inspection
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T19:19:08+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 7:19 pm

The National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates around 600 medical institutions in India, has allegedly violated a deadline fixed by the Supreme Court for inspection of colleges, part of a process to streamline medical education in the country and also weed out any scope of malpractice in the highly-competitive sector.

In 2016, the apex court had fixed May 31 as the last date by which the regulator had to complete the process, including processing applications for establishment of new medical colleges, and increasing or decreasing seats for under-graduate and post-graduate courses.

Several medical colleges Outlook spoke to confirmed that the NMC’s inspection continued way beyond the deadline.

 At least two emails by Outlook to NMC officials remained unanswered. Outlook has written to NMC secretary Anjula Jain and chairman Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma. After several attempts one call to the chairman on his office landline was answered by his PPS Nayan Mishra. “Chairman sir is very particular about emails and he reads every email very carefully. He must have read it. If he hasn’t reverted, I don’t know why,” Mishra told Outlook.

 NMC was formed in September 2020 after the Centre dissolved the earlier regulatory body, the Medical Council of India.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

 The Supreme Court had, for the first time in 2005, worked out a time schedule for the inspection. It revised the deadline in 2016 to May 31. The Medical Council of India had failed to stick to the SC-mandated time schedule in 2020 due to the pandemic but it had sought approval of the court for extending the deadline.

 However, the NMC, is yet to file an application to seek permission from the court to extend the time schedule for 2020-21 and 2021-22. Legal experts say violation of time schedules may invite contempt proceedings.

 “Legally, the NMC should have filed an application in the Supreme Court before the time schedule expired and sought an extension but it didn’t do that. If any of the concerned parties move the court in a contempt petition, NMC officials might get into trouble,” an advocate dealing with medical education matters said requesting anonymity.

 Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg, orthopaedic surgeon and chairman of Sankalp Charitable Trust, on whose petition the Supreme Court had implemented National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in 2016, say that the court had sought to inject discipline in the academic calendar and directed all concerned to strictly adhere to the time schedule.

 “Any violation would invite proceedings against the defaulting party. Observance of time schedule ensures completion of entire exercise from the declaration of results, counselling, admission and grant of permission within the prescribed schedule leading to transparency in the system and accountability of all stakeholders,” Garg said.

 He added, “I am not surprised if corruption and role of money might have crept into the system and that could be the reason why NMC, instead of going to the court to seek instruction, is doing things in an illegal manner.”

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma National Medical Commission (NMC) Supreme Court College Inspection Deadline National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Shows Full Confidence In Congress Despite Delay In Cabinet Expansion

Punjab: 2022 Assembly Elections To Decide Fate Of Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Himachal Pradesh: Covid Sends Fresh Threat As 42 Deaths Occur In 10 Days, 118 Children Infected

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from India

Suicide Bomber Among Three Militants Killed In J&K: Police

Suicide Bomber Among Three Militants Killed In J&K: Police

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

Virat Is Over Animated, Babar Not Overly Flamboyant: Aussie Legend

Virat Is Over Animated, Babar Not Overly Flamboyant: Aussie Legend

Soumitra Bose / Matthew Hayden worked as a Pakistan batting consultant for the T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan lost in the semifinals against Australia.

Punjab: 2022 Assembly Elections To Decide Fate Of Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress

Punjab: 2022 Assembly Elections To Decide Fate Of Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress

Harish Manav / Amarinder's relationship with BJP will remain under threat unless a positive solution to the agricultural laws is found since Congress ousted him from the chief minister's post

Advertisement