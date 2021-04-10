Nagpur: Fire At Private Hospital Leaves Four Dead, Several Injured; PM Modi Expresses Grief

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday night, leaving four persons dead and several others injured. The incident occurred in the city’s Wadi locality, officials said.

The fire broke out at the hospital’s ICU unit located on the second floor at 8.10 pm on Friday.

"The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke said, adding that it is a non-COVID hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. "Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Ten patients were present on the second floor when the tragedy occurred, officials said Of them six were able to flee, while four others had to be rescued by fire brigade personnel, officials said adding that several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine