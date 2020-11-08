‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Goswami Claims He Was Assaulted

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has claimed on Sunday that he was assaulted. While being shifted from the Alibaug Government School, where Goswami was lodged for the past few days, the Republic TV editor could be heard shouting that his life was in danger.

"My life is under threat, my life is under threat, I'm not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was pushed and assaulted this morning, they said they won't allow me to speak to my lawyers, please tell the people of the country my life is under threat,” Goswami said.

#BREAKING | "My life is under threat, my life is under threat, I'm not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was pushed & assaulted this morning, they said they won't allow me to speak to my lawyers, please tell the people of the country my life is under threat": #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/UE2cAhAvrR — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

Goswami and the two other accused were arrested by the Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him to judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami has now been shifted to Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai by officials citing security reasons.

