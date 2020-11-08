November 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Goswami Claims He Was Assaulted

‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Goswami Claims He Was Assaulted

Arnab Goswami, has been shifted to the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai due to 'security reasons'

Outlook Web Bureau 08 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Goswami Claims He Was Assaulted
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
PTI
‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Goswami Claims He Was Assaulted
outlookindia.com
2020-11-08T14:13:22+05:30
Also read

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has claimed on Sunday that he was assaulted. While being shifted from the Alibaug Government School, where Goswami was lodged for the past few days, the Republic TV editor could be heard shouting that his life was in danger.

"My life is under threat, my life is under threat, I'm not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was pushed and assaulted this morning, they said they won't allow me to speak to my lawyers, please tell the people of the country my life is under threat,” Goswami said. 

Goswami and the two other accused were arrested by the Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

After his arrest from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him to judicial custody till November 18.

Goswami has now been shifted to Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai by officials citing security reasons.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BJP Leaders Wish LK Advani On 93rd Birthday

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arnab Goswami National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos