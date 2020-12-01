December 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Murthal Dhaba Is Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers

Murthal Dhaba Is Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers

Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal offered to serve farmers free food for three days.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Murthal Dhaba Is Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers
Facebook/Grab
Murthal Dhaba Is Giving Free Food To Protesting Farmers
outlookindia.com
2020-12-01T07:58:33+05:30

Setting an example of goodness, a local Murthal eatery along Delhi-Haryana highway has also come up to help these farmers by feeding them. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal, not only opened doors for protesting farmers who are entering the state, but also offered to serve them free food for three days.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab decided to march to Delhi to protest against new farm resolutions by the Centre.

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation has managed to grab attention from the entire nation – many farmers who have been walking down are women and senior citizens.

Scores of farmers braved water cannons and barricades to enter Delhi, and some are still protesting from borders after being denied permission to enter. However, there are people who’ve been helping these farmers to overcome barriers. According to reports, a few farmers shared Prasad with policemen on the occasion of Gurupurab.

In a clip that has gone viral, farmers can be seen seated inside Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, alongside their plates. The internet seems to be very impressed by the kind gesture of the eatery. “This is the spirit of Punjab and Sikhs”, wrote veteran lawyer Prashant Bhushan in one of his retweets. “What solidarity looks like”, wrote actress Richa Chaddha lauding the move.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

All India Taxi Union Threatens To Go On Strike If Demands Of Agitating Farmers Not Met Within 2 Days

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farm Bills 2020 Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos