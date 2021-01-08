Mumbai Attacks Mastermind, LeT Commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Gets 15 Years' Jail

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced Mumbai terror attack mastermind and LeT commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years of imprisonment on terror funding charges.

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine