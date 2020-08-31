Mukherjee Was Like A 'Guide' For Us, Didn't Believe In Political Untouchability: Mohan Bhagwat

August 31, 2020
Corona
In his speech, Mukherjee had warned that any attempt to define India through 'religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance' will dilute our existence and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence.

PTI 31 August 2020
Condoling the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday described him as a "Guide" for the Sangh and said he didn't believe in political untouchability.

'Mukherjee was an able administrator who kept national interest supreme', Bhagwat said in a joint statement along with RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Mukherjee didn't practice political untouchability and was respected by all parties, the statement said.

"He was a guide for Sangh and was affectionate towards the organisation and his passing away is irreparable loss to the RSS," it added.

He attended an RSS progamme in 2018 for which he drew a lot of flak from his own party. 

In his 2018 speech, Mukherjee had warned that any attempt to define India through "religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance" will dilute our existence and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence.

But later, the Congress was all appreciation after Mukherjee in his speech emphasised that the soul of India is pluralism, tolerance and inclusion.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away in an army hospital in the national capitial today evening.

×