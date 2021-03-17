Mukesh Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Seizes Mercedes Used By Sachin Vaze

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case of an explosives-laden Scorpio SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25, has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, which was allegedly used to be driven by arrested police officer Sachin Vaze. The agency has also recovered Rs 5 lakh cash, a note-counting machine, some clothes and the license plate of the SUV from the car.

The agency is also checking if the car was used by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to meet Mansukh Hiran on February 17 when Hiran’s Scorpio had allegedly gone missing.

"NIA today seized a black Mercedes-Benz car. We have recovered the number plate that was on the Scorpio car, over Rs 5 Lakh in cash, a note-counting machine and some clothes…Sachin Waze used to drive this car... the ownership of the car is under investigation," senior NIA officer Anil Shukla told reporters.

On February 25, the Scorpio was found outside the Ambani residence with gelatin sticks and a threat letter inside. On March 5, Hiran’s body was found at Thane creek.

Vaze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the city police's crime branch till recently.

An NIA team has also conducted searches at Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office on the fourth floor of the new police building and seized a cellphone and iPad belonging to Vaze in addition to some documents.

Meanwhile, the NIA has recorded statements of seven policemen at CIU in connection with the confiscation of the CCTV footage from the apartment complex where Waze lives and an automobile shop in Thane.

