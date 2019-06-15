MP: Panchayat Outcasts Rape-Survivor's Family After They Failed To Organise Feast To 'Purify' Her

The father of a 17-year-old rape-survivor in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh has alleged the village panchayat has declared their family an outcast after they failed to organise a community feast, which would "purify" his daughter.

The father added the panchayat said their family wouldn't be included in the village and cast till the feast was organised.

The Madhya Pradesh police, responding to allegations, said the said incident occurred in January.

"The father of the girl complained that the panchayat had declared them outcast until they organise a feast with non-veg food. Police have questioned the villagers and nothing of the sort has come to light. Further probe is underway," the police said.

The girl was targetted in January while she was returning home.

“The rape victim along with her mother filed a complaint with the Rajgarh district women welfare committee seeking action against the panchayat or village elders for ordering their ostracisation for not entertaining the locals with a community feast in order to purify her,” a member of the committee said.