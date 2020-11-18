MP Government To Form ‘Cow Cabinet’, First Meeting On November 22

November 18, 2020
Corona
Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2020
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-18T10:35:56+05:30

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.

"It has been decided to set up a "Cow Cabinet" for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the "Cow Cabinet". The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

