A Congress worker in Madhya Pradesh had to sacrifice his hair on Saturday after the party's abysmal performance in the state. BL Sen, the party worker in Rajgarh, lost a bet to his BJP counterpart.

The two competitors had bet to shave their heads, and the subject was the next prime minister. Sen told news agency ANI that he was banking on Rahul Gandhi and wanted him to be the next prime minister. His BJP counterpart, obviously, backed Modi for the top post.

"Now, that my party has lost, I have shaved my head," he said.

In Rajgarh, the incumbent parliamentarian, Rodmal Nagar defeated Congress' Mona Sustani. Nagar had defeated INC's Amlabe Narayan Singh in 2014 by a margin of over 2,00,000 votes.

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping majority of 352 seats. Modi is only the third prime minister -- Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi being the other two -- to come back to power with the majority for two successive terms.

The NDA won 352 seats while the Congress-led UPA failed to secure even a three-figure mark in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.