Money Laundering Case: ED Raids MLA Sukhpal Khaira's House In Chandigarh

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe, the officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2021
The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of lawmaker in Punjab, Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The raids are being carried out in connection with money laundering probe linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport, according to ED officials.

They said the searches are being carried out in Chandigarh, some other locations in Haryana as well as in Punjab and Delhi.

The action is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe, the officials said.

The PMLA probe is related to alleged drugs trafficking and a fake passport case, they said, adding that a few accused in the case are lodged in jail.

Khaira is a legislator of his own party -- Punjab Ekta Party. He was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on a ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With PTI inputs

