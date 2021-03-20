PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Pakistan PM Imran Khan For Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.
Two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine, Khan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and is self-isolating at home, shared his top aide on health.
Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021
Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19."
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
CAA Symbolises BJP’s Betrayal Of The People Of Assam: Gaurav Gogoi
Mamata Banerjee Injury: Election Commission Suspends Cop In Charge Of Security, Removes DM
Bengal: BJP Names 4 MPs, 2 Former TMC Ministers, Film Stars In Second List