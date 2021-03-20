March 21, 2021
Poshan
PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Pakistan PM Imran Khan For Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

Two days after he got the first shot of vaccine, Imran Khan tested positive for Covid-19.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes for Pakistan  Prime Minister Imran Khan's speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.

Two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine, Khan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and is self-isolating at home, shared his top aide on health.

Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

