Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Militants Gun Down Civilian Salesman In Srinagar, Second Terror Attack In 24 Hours In J&K

A day after the killing of a police constable in Srinagar, militants gunned down a civilian named Mohammad Ibrahim Khan who reportedly worked for a Kashmiri Pundit-owned shop in the city.

Civilian killed in Srinagar in second militant attack in the city in the past 24 hours | Image for representation | PTI

2021-11-08T22:10:19+05:30
Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:10 pm

The death of a civilian within 24 hours of a militant attack that killed a police constable has shocked the valley in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving politicians and locals outraged. According to reports, militants on Monday shot dead a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area in Srinagar, the second attack carried out by the ultras in the city in the past 24-hours.

The victim, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, was a resident of Bandipora district and worked as a salesman at a Kashmiri Pundit shop in the Maharajgunj area. Militants allegedly fired upon Khan at 8 pm on Monday Bohri Kadal. While the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, he remained in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

The officials said security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

Khan’s killing was the second attack by the militants in the city in the past 24 hours. A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the civilian.

"The dastardly killing of Ibrahim is reprehensible & I unreservedly condemn it. Unfortunately, Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar. May Allah grant him place in Jannat," Omar tweeted.

