Mihir Dalal's Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story Wins 2020 Gaja Capital Business Book Prize

Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story by investigative journalist Mihir Dalal was announced as the winner of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2020 on Thursday. Published by Pan Macmillan India, the book tells the story of how Sachin and Binny Bansal built Flipkart into a multi-billion-dollar company, as well as the complexities of power and hubris that led the founders to eventually sell the company.

The winner was selected from an eclectic and compelling shortlist of six books, showcasing the vibrant Indian business ecosystem.

"Mihir Dalal gets under the skin and takes no prisoners. This is a must-read," reads the citation of the jury.

The jury for the second edition comprised stalwarts from the worlds of industry, investments, academia, public policy, and governance including, Narayan Ramachandran, the former Country Head of Morgan Stanley India, UK Sinha, Former Chairman of SEBI, and Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse, Prithvi Haldea, Founder Chairman of Praxis Consulting, among others.

The other books competing for the title in this edition of the prize were Bottle of Lies by Katherine Eban, HDFC Bank 2.0 by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Saying No to Jugaad: The Making of Bigbasket by TN Hari and MS Subramanian, The Making of Hero by Sunil Munjal and The Moonshot Game by Rahul Chandra.

About Mihir Dalal:

Mihir Dalal is an editor with Mint, from where he has covered internet businesses for more than five years. He previously worked at Reuters and CNBC TV18. He was born and brought up in Bombay and currently lives in Bangalore. Big Billion Startup is his first book. A leading production house is adapting the book into a web series.

About the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize:

The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize was established in 2019 and has a purse of Rs 15 lakh for the winner. It honours authors and their works which celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. In its inaugural year, the prize was won by Girish Kuber for his book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine