Mehbooba Mufti Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case On March 15

Concerning a money laundering case, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on March 15, informed officials.

Mufti, the 60-year-old president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was released last year after more than a year in detention and has now been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.

With PTI Inputs

