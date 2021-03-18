Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Backs Protesting Farmers: What He Said

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik extended his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation and asked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not offend the protesters.

Speaking at an event in UP's Baghpat, Satya Pal Malik said that the prime minister and home minister should not send farmers home from Delhi empty-handed.

"None of the laws are in favour of farmers. The country in which farmers and soldiers are not satisfied, that country cannot move ahead. That country cannot be saved. Hence, the Army and farmers should be kept satisfied," Malik said

Malik also said that he will help end the farmers' protest going on at the borders of Delhi if the Centre gives a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He said if the Centre gives legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers will relent.

The Meghalaya Governor also claimed to have prevented the arrest of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait when he heard rumours about it.

Describing the condition of farmers as bad, Malik said, "They are getting poorer day by day while the salary of government officials and staff increases after every three years. Whatever is sown by a farmer is cheap and whatever he buys is expensive."

“They do not know how they are becoming poor. The 'satyanaash' (annihilation) of the farmers is taking place without their knowledge. When they go to sow (crops), there is some price, and when they go to reap it, the price decreases by almost âÂ¹300," Malik said.

"There are many questions of farmers, which must be answered. Today, there is no law in favour of farmers. This has to be corrected. I want to assure you that in the matter of farmers, I will go to any extent to solve their problems," he said.

Apparently referring to Sikh farmers protesting against the laws, Malik said, "The Sikh community does not back down and forget things even after 300 years." “Indira Gandhi (ex-PM) had got the ''Mahamrityunjay Mantra Jaap'' done for a month after Operation Blue Star. Arun Nehru told me that when he asked her that you do not believe in such rituals, then why are you performing these, she said you don't know, I have damaged their 'Akal Takht'. They will not spare me."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine