Meet S Riyasdeen, Tamil Nadu Student Who Designed Lightest Satellite In The World

An engineering student from Tamil Nadu has made name for himself with his innovation that won him the Cubes in Space global design competition. The young innovator, S Riyasdeen, is a second-year student of Mechatronics engineering from Sastra University.

He has made 37 mm FEMTO satellites VISION SAT v1 and v2. Their payload is 30 mm weighing 33 gms and that is a record, The New Indian Express reported.

He also managed to achieve the feat in a competition conducted by NASA that saw 1000 participants from 73 countries.

“The satellites are named as VISON SAT v1 and v2 and both are of 37 mm in size and the payload is only around 30 mm with 33 grams weight and thus it has become the world’s lightest Femto satellites”, Riyasdeen was quoted as saying.

The SASTRA-TBI in 3D Printing and Internet of Things (IoT) will offer an incubation grant of Rs 5 Lakhs to Riyasdeen to fulfill his dream of establishing a successful start-up, SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam said.

