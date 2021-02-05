Meet Tanishka Sujit, Indore's 13-Year-Old College Student

Tanishka Sujit has added another feather in her hat as she enrolled herself in Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya at the age of 13. This is not the first time Tanishka is making headlines, earlier she registered various records to her name, such as Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

The super talented girl cleared her 12th class Boards at the age of 12 after getting special provisions due to her extraordinary skills and capabilities.

Born with God-gifted capabilities, Tanishka did her preschool education at home and was admitted directly to class 1 at the age of 3. Later, she was promoted directly from the fifth standard to 10th standard, keeping in mind her special skills. She cleared class 10th at the age of 11 and skipped 1 year again. She secured 62.8 per cent marks in Class 12 examination in Commerce stream of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Interestingly, she can even read and write without looking at the textbook or notebook, and even while wearing the blindfold.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I can also read and write wearing a blindfold. I have made it to Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records."

#WATCH| 13-year-old Tanishka Sujit from Indore solves Rubik's cube wearing a blindfold.



"I can also read & write wearing a blindfold. I've made it to Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. I wrote class 10 exams at the age of 11 years & class 12 exams at age 12", she says

According to IB Times, her father succumbed to Covid-19 in July last year before the announcement of her 12th class Board exams. Tanishka dreams of serving the nation by preparing for civil services. She also is keenly interested in Kathak and wishes to pursue a PhD in dance.

