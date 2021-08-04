August 04, 2021
Mayawati Demands Stern Action Against Alleged Rape, Murder And Forced Cremation Of Delhi Minor

The BSP leader took to social media and demanded exemplary punishment against the accused to prevent such incidents in future.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Wednesday joined the voices in the country demanding stern action against the accused in the alleged rape, murdered and forced cremation of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati took to social media, and demanded stern action against those involved in the “shameful” incident.

"The brutal murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl after rape and then burning her body in Nagal village of Delhi Cantt is very sad and shameful. BSP demands strict action against the culprits and necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The minor’s family from Nangal village of Delhi alleged that their daughter was raped, murdered and forcibly cremated by a local priest along with three others. Besides, they have also alleged that the accused priest dissuaded them from calling police.

There have been protests in Delhi with protestors, including girl’s family accusing the local priest of preventing them from reporting the incident to police, on pretext that it would complicate the matter and doctors would take away the minor’s organs.  (With PTI inputs)

