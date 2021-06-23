Meet Mawya Sudan, The First IAF Woman Fighter Pilot From Jammu & Kashmir

Mawya Sudan, a flying officer from Lamberi Village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, was recently commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter stream at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, near Hyderabad, on Saturday, June 19.

She joined the IAF as a Flying Officer after graduating from the hamlet of Lamberi in Rajouri's Border Tehsil of Nowshera. Mawya is the IAF's 12th female officer and the first from Rajouri to be recruited as a fighter pilot. Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria presided over the joint graduation passing out procession at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Vinod Sudan, Mawya's father, expressed his pride at his daughter's accomplishment. He said, "I am feeling proud. Now she is not just our daughter but a daughter of this country. We have been receiving congratulatory messages since yesterday."

Manyata Sudan, a JE in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, told ANI that Mawya has always been interested in the Air Force and aspired to be a fighter pilot since she was in elementary school.

"I am incredibly proud of my younger sister. This was her dream since childhood. I am sure she will add to her laurels soon. This is just the beginning. Everyone is treating her like her own daughter. People from all over the country are supporting and motivating her. It is an inspiring story for everyone," she said.



Sushma Sudan, the mother, said, "I am happy that she has worked so hard and achieved her goal. She has made us feel proud."

Mawya took the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) after graduating .

While she awaited her results, she enrolled in Panjab University's postgraduate programme in defence studies.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governer's office also tweeted and congratulated Mawya on her accomplishments

Congratulations to Mawya Sudan, daughter of J&K, who has been commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of immense pride & joy to see you scripting history. With this achievement, you have lent wings to the dreams of millions of our daughters. pic.twitter.com/3zShaz9Dmv — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 20, 2021

Several other political leaders and notable individuals have congratulated Mawya Sudan on her incredible accomplishment.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine