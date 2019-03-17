Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Passes Away

﻿
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February 2018, and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday.

Earlier his office had tweeted that his health condition is extremely critical.

Parrikar, 63, was suffering from a serious pancreatic ailmen, and is currently at his private residence at Dona Paula.

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February 2018, and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

One of the first BJP MLAs from the state, Parrikar went on to become the chief minister four times since 2000.

The 63-year-old IIT graduate-turned-politician, who is known for his simplicity and easy demeanour, quit as defence minister in 2017 to head a BJP-led coalition government in the state.

