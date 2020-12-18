December 18, 2020
Corona
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Seeks People's Views On 2020

This will his last broadcast for this year.

PTI 18 December 2020
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T11:53:18+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought people's views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on December 27. 

This will his last broadcast for this year. 

Modi tweeted, "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

In this monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of people.

 

