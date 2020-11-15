November 15, 2020
Corona
Manipur CM Tests Positive For Covid-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

PTI 15 November 2020
Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister requested all who came in close contact with him during the last few days to get themselves tested.

Taking to Facebook, the chief minister said, "Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms....I am fine at the moment."

The chief minister is currently under home isolation, a state health department official said.

 

