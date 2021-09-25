Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with renowned world leaders and religious heads was invited to Global Peace Conference in Rome.

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T20:24:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 8:24 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she was disallowed by Centre to attend the Global Peace Conference in Italy’s Rome.

She said it was “out of jealousy” that Centre didn’t allow her to attend the conference, as she was the only invitee from the country.

The Ministry Of External Affairs in a one-line communique to Banerjee had stated: "event is not commensurate for (attendance at) the level of chief minister”.

The Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee made these remarks during a election meeting at Bhabanipur, where she is contesting by-polls scheduled on September 30.

Banerjee along with other religious and world renowned personalities was invited to the international conference in Rome, scheduled in the first week of October.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

She said she would have been the only Indian and “only Hindu lady” to attend the conference.

However, she claimed a “jealous BJP did not allow that, which only lowered the esteem for India in the outside world".

Banerjee contrasted her trip’s disallowance by the central government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi going ahead with his trip to the US "with special permission", despite the World Health Organisation not approving Covaccine, with which the PM had been vaccinated.

She also hit out at the BJP government for the death of two protestors in police firing during an eviction drive against settlers allegedly on government in Darra ng.

"There was inhuman torture in Assam in the name of eviction. There was firing and bloodshed of innocent people but no NHRC team visited that state. NHRC teams visits only Bengal frequently. It is a matter of shame," she said.

Alleging that "goonda Raj" prevails in BJP-ruled Assam, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, Banerjee said TMC delegations are prevented, harassed and come under attack in those states.

"We don't say anything about BJP leaders who keep visiting and peddling falsehood in West Bengal as free movement is everyone's democratic right," she said.

Banerjee flagged the floating of bodies of alleged COVID-19 victims in the Ganges as a failure of the UP government and pointed to selective deletion of names of tens of lakhs of people in the exercise to create a National Register of Citizens in Assam.

"It (deletion of names in the final NRC) shows the anti-people nature of BJP. In contrast we have already said there will be no NRC in Bengal," the TMC supremo said.

She also accused the opposition BJP of fomenting trouble in Bhabanipur, where she is a candidate in the by-poll.

"BJP only carries on `goondagiri’ (violent or thuggish behaviour), peddles false propaganda. Please foil their game plan," Banerjee said.

Listing the acheivements of the TMC government, the chief minister claimed that Bengal occupies number one position in respect of vaccination against COVID-19 and in the education sector.

The TMC supremo said no processions are being taken out by her party in the campaigning in Bhabanipur as directed by the Election Commission in an oblique hint that the BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal is not adhering to the norms.

She also criticised the spike in fuel prices and sale of PSUs and urged the people to defeat the "anti-people and pro-rich BJP". (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kolkata West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

‘Represent Country Proud To Be Known As Mother Of Democracy’: PM Modi At UNGA

Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani To Join Congress Along Kanhaiya Kumar

Media Trial Is Subverting Truth In Hathras Case, says Lawyer Of Accused

Sero Survey Finds 87 Percent Himachal Pradesh Develops Immunity Against Covid-19

Radical Forces Attempting To Gain Legitimacy Setting Dangerous Precedence: Rajnath Singh

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from India

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement