Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As West Bengal CM For Third Consecutive Term

May 05, 2021
Poshan
Mamata Banerjee was administered the oath in Bengali by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, earlier today.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for a third consecutive term on Wednesday.

She was administered the oath in Bengali by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, earlier today.

Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC's victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present during the ceremony.

Banerjee takes office in the backdrop of post-poll violence raging across Bengal.

So far, 12 persons have died during clashes between TMC and BJP supporters.

The clashes erupted on Sunday night soon after Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress swept the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 213 seats.

According to reports, three TMC supporters and one BJP worker were killed in Purba Bardhaman district on Monday.

While the TMC has accused the BJP of killing its supports, the saffron camp rejected the ruling party’s charges and said the incidents were the result of "people's resistance".

Incidents of violence in other areas such as Samaspur and Galsi were also reported.

The saffron party has announced a nationwide strike today to protest the killing of its supporters.

(With PTI inputs)

