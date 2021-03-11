‘Maintain Peace’, Says Mamata Banerjee In Video Released From Hospital

The injury to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a few hours after submitting her nomination for the Nandigram seat and subsequent return to Kolkata has heated up the political atmosphere, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging a conspiracy and her opponents calling it a drama.

In a video message from the hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause a problem to the public.

"I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activist and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me," she said.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress issued the over-a-minute-long video clip that was recorded at the special cabin number 12.5 of the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital where Banerjee is undergoing treatment after being injured during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The chief minister was rushed back to Kolkata on Wednesday and admitted to the state-run hospital with injuries on her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

Banerjee earlier alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

"I was doing 'namaskar' standing on the bonnet of my car, at that time pressure was exerted, because of which my leg was hit by the car. In that condition, whatever medicine I was carrying I had those and soon we left for Kolkata. Since then, the doctors are treating me," the chief minister said in the video.

Stating that she won't waste a single day before the elections, Banerjee asserted that she will campaign even on a wheelchair if need be.

"I will be back within one or two days," she said.

Banerjee's appeal to her supporters came amid widespread protests by Trinamool Congress workers across the state.

The TMC activists blocked roads, burnt tyres and raised slogans, blaming the BJP for the alleged attack.

Besides several areas in Kolkata, including Chetla and Sovabazar, TMC workers protested in Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Paschim Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur, among others.

Banerjee returned to Kolkata and was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital, where a large number of TMC supporters had already gathered. The party alleged that there were no policemen around her when she was pushed. TMC spokesman Debangshu Bhattacharya pointed out that this security lapse happened just a day after the Election Commission replaced the state's director general of police.

A statement by the party posted from its Twitter handle said, "@MamataOfficial attacked in Nandigram on the day she filed her nomination. 4-5 people pushed her on purpose & grievously injured her leg. It's a conspiracy for the rousing response she got from the people of Bengal earlier today."

TMC leaders claimed that the attack was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of TMC supremo", and said anti-social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

They even accused the EC of acting "as per orders" of the BJP leaders, the TMC delegation, after meeting the EC officials here, alleged that the "Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee".

