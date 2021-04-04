April 04, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: Two White Tigers Born In Aurangabad Zoo

Maharashtra: Two White Tigers Born In Aurangabad Zoo

A tigress named Bhakti gave birth to the two cubs on Saturday, zoo officials said.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: Two White Tigers Born In Aurangabad Zoo
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
Maharashtra: Two White Tigers Born In Aurangabad Zoo
outlookindia.com
2021-04-04T12:49:31+05:30

Aurangabad's Siddharth Zoo recently welcomed two white tiger cubs. A tigress named Bhakti gave birth to the two cubs on Saturday, zoo officials said.

With this addition, the zoo is now home to five white tigers apart from 11 normal-hued ones, zoo director Vijay Patil said.

The cubs are the offspring of Bhakti and a white tiger named Veer, an official said adding that they are being constantly monitored.

Bhakti did not feed the two cubs post birth due to which zoo officials tried feeding them goat milk, he added.

A team of doctors has been set up to monitor the cubs’ health, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: Search Operation Underway To Trace 18 Security Personnel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Aurangabad White tiger White Tiger Safari National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos