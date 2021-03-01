Maharashtra: Thane Reports 668 Fresh Cases Of Covid-19

The Covid tally in Maharashtra's Thane district mounted to 2,64,918 on Monday with 668 fresh cases being reported in a day, officials said.

The death toll of the coronavirus infection rose to 6,272, claiming four more lives in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,52,597patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.35 per cent.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in the district stood at 2.37 per cent, the official said.

At present, there are 6,049 active cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 45,973,while the death toll is 1,205, an official from the district administration said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine