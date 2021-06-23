Maharashtra Reports Massive Spike In Number Of Covid Infections, Logs 10,066 New Cases

Also read Over 40 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant Detected In India: Report

Amid concerns of new coronavirus variants, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a massive spike in the number of Covid infections as the state logged 10,066 new cases. This is the first time in seven days, that Maharashtra’s daily caseload crossed the 10,000-mark.

The last time the state’s caseload surged past the 10,000-mark was on June 16, when it logged 10,107 new cases.

Maharashtra also reported 163 new Covid fatalities. With the latest addition, the state’s total Covid caseload rose to 59,97,587 while the death toll surged to 1,19,303, the state health department said.

Responding to the developments, the state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday raised concerns over the inconsistency of the state’s daily caseload, stating that infections in Maharashtra were not remaining below 7,000-8,000 on a consistent basis.

The state's Covid-19 recovery rate is 95.93 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.99 per cent, a government report said.

As many as 11,032 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,53,290 and leaving the state with 1,21,859 active cases, the health department said.

There are 5,92,108 people in home quarantine and 4,223 in institutional quarantine, the report said.

With 2,41,801 more tests in the last 24 hours, the cumulative figure of samples examined for coronavirus reached 4,01,28,355, it said.

According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 864 new cases and 23 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,21,963 and the toll to 15,338.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,515 new cases and 36 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,81,638 and the deaths to 31,503, it said.

The Nashik division reported 703 cases and six deaths, the health department said.

The Pune division recorded 2,423 cases and 34 deaths, of which 17 came from Satara district alone, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,617 cases and 68 deaths, of which rural parts of Kolhapur and Sangli registered 20 and 23, respectively. Kolhapur city added 14 deaths.

The Aurangabad division registered 160 new infections and one death, while the Latur division added 332 cases and eight fatalities, the statement said.

The Akola division reported 178 cases and two deaths, while the Nagpur division registered 138 cases and eight deaths, the statement said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,97,587; new cases 10,066; deaths 1,19,303; recoveries 57,53,290; active cases 1,21,859; total tests so far 4,01,28,355.

(With PTI inputs)

