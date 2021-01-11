Delhi, Maharashtra Confirm Bird Flu Outbreak

Bird flu confirmed in Delhi after testing eight samples from dead crows and ducks. All samples tested positive for avian flu, Animal husbandry department confirmed on Monday. Maharashtra also confirmed bird flu cases earlier today, taking the total number of states to nine.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for an urgent meeting to review the bird flu outbreak in the state, according to reports. Over 800 chickens have reportedly died in the last few days at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, a senior official said on Monday.

The district administration has now decided to cull nearly 8,000 birds in Murumba village where these hens died, Collector Deepak Muglikar told PTI.

"The cause of the death has been confirmed as bird flu. Hence, we have decided to cull all the birds in one-km radius of the place where these deaths took place," the collector said.

"We have created a prohibitory zone in 10 km radius of the area where the birds died. No birds will be transported from there to any other place. Our medical team is stationed there and it is examining all people of the village," he said.

The government has also ordered for sale to be banned with immediate effect and all birds to be culled.

The confirmation comes after the Centre awaited test results of the outbreak in Delhi and Maharashtra yesterday. The Centre on Sunday stated that the bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites. The central government on Sunday said it has directed zoo managements to submit daily reports to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) till their area is declared free from the disease. With PTI inputs



