Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Discharged From Hospital After Spine Operation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery at a hospital here last month, was discharged from the medical facility on Thursday.

The 61-year-old Chief Minister was operated on November 12 and was undergoing treatment at the HN Reliance Hospital.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office, quoting Dr. Ajit Desai of HN Reliance hospital said that Thackeray has been discharged.

"He is now advised to work from home for the next few days," the statement said.

Maharashtra Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab on Monday said the winter session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, considering the health of CM Thackeray.

The chief minister had been advised not to make journeys that require flying.

(With PTI Inputs)