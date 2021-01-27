January 27, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Madurai Loco Pilot's Quick Response Saves Over 1500 Lives, Awarded With Badge Of Honour

Madurai Loco Pilot's Quick Response Saves Over 1500 Lives, Awarded With Badge Of Honour

He will be receiving the Anna Gallantry Award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Republic Day function in Chennai.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Madurai Loco Pilot's Quick Response Saves Over 1500 Lives, Awarded With Badge Of Honour
Twitter/EPS
Madurai Loco Pilot's Quick Response Saves Over 1500 Lives, Awarded With Badge Of Honour
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T08:07:02+05:30

Meet J Suresh, the loco pilot from Madhurai who saved over 1,500 people with his alertness in spotting the pieces of rock – On November 18, 2020, the Vaigai Express had a near-death experience. It was approaching the Kodaikanal Road when the accident almost took place. He pulled the trail brakes causing the train to stop and a tragedy was avoided. 

As per a report in The New Indian Express, he will be receiving the Anna Gallantry Award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Republic Day function in Chennai. 

After the accident had been averted, he was given a cash reward of Rs 3000 each by the Deputy Railway Manager VR Lenin and P Suresh Babu. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sasikala To Be Released From Jail Today, Docs To Take Call On Discharge From Hospital

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Trending Viral National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos