Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Dies At 85; PM Modi Offers Condolences

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday, his son Ashutosh tweeted.

"Father is no more," Ashutosh Tandon, cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, tweeted in Hindi.

The condition of Tandon, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow, was serious.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Tandon, a BJP veteran, saying he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve the society.

"Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Tandon made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare, Modi said.

The prime minister recalled that Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters and enjoyed a long and close association with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Anguished by his passing away. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.