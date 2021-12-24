Ludhiana Blast | Man Killed In Explosion Believed To Be The Bomber, Ex-Cop : Reports

Police on Friday identified the body of the man who was killed in the blast at a court in Punjab's Ludhiana and it is believed to be that of the bomber.

Surprisingly, it is also believed that he was a former police officer.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a head constable who was ousted from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case. He was released in September.

Tracking down his SIM card and a wireless dongle, police identified him and the family too has confirmed that the body was of Singh.

(This is a breaking story. Further details awaited)