Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Ludhiana Blast | Man Killed In Explosion Believed To Be The Bomber, Ex-Cop : Reports

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a head constable who was ousted from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case

outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T21:59:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 9:59 pm

Police on Friday identified the body of the man who was killed in the blast at a court in Punjab's Ludhiana and it is believed to be that of the bomber. 

Surprisingly, it is also believed that he was a former police officer.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a head constable who  was ousted from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case. He was released in September.

Tracking down his  SIM card and a wireless dongle, police  identified him and the family too has confirmed that the body was of Singh.

(This is a breaking story. Further details awaited)

