LPG Price Fluctuation Over Last Year

India’s oil marketing companies have hiked the prices of non-subsidized liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs. 25 per cylinder, starting from today. A 14.2 Kg cylinder of non-subsidized cooking gas will now be valued at Rs. 884.5 in Delhi and Mumbai.

The general public has witnessed a surge in the cost of LPG cylinders for the third successive month. The prices of LPG have undergone a massive swing, over the last one year.

Here’s a look at how it went:

In April 2020, the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs. 61 per cylinder, in the wake of the corona virus outbreak. The price of the cylinder was evaluated at Rs. 744 for a 14.2 kg cylinder in the national capital.

In May 2020, the rate of non-subsided LPG was slashed by Rs. 162 per cylinder. It was deemed to be the biggest cut in LPG prices. The reduction came in effect due to the drop in LPG and petroleum prices in the international market.

In June 2020, the cost of non-subsidized LPG was spiraled up by Rs. 11.50 per cylinder.

In July 2020, the LPG prices increased by Rs. 1 in Delhi. The price was estimated at Rs. 594 for 14.2 kg cylinder. Furthermore, the prices of LPG remained unaffected starting from August 2020 to November 2020.

In December 2020, the prices of cooking gas increased by Rs. 100. On account of the rise, LPG was valued at Rs. 694 for 14.2 Kg cylinder.

In February 2021, The price of LPG was valued at Rs. 719 after a surge of Rs. 25 per cylinder. Furthermore, it was again hiked by Rs. 50 per cylinder costing at Rs. 769. The prices of LPG in February were hiked thrice.

In March 2021, the price of non-subsidized LPG reached to Rs. 819 after an increase of Rs. 25 per cylinder.

In April 2020, the LPG prices were dipped by Rs. 10 and finally evaluated at Rs. 809 for 14.2 Kg of cylinder.

In July 2021, the cost of LPG was hiked by Rs. 25 and estimated at a value of Rs. 834.50 per cylinder (14.2 Kg).

In August 2021, again the price of LPG was increased to Rs. 859 for a 14.2 Kg cylinder.

