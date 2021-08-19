LPG Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Goes Up In India; Check New Rates Here

In yet another setback for people, the price of LPG, non-subsidized cooking gas, has been increased by Rs 25 this month. This was the second straight month when oil companies increased the price of cooking gas.

Let’s take a look at new rates of LPG cooking gas cylinder that came into effect from August 17, 2021:

As per new rates, a 14.2-kilogram domestic cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 859.50. Same price will be applicable for Mumbai too. In Kolkata, a cylinder will cost Rs 886.5, highest among the four metros. In Chennai, the cooking gas can be bought for Rs 875.50.

Prior to this, prices of LGP were hiked by oil marketing companies in July. The price of domestic LGP cylinder was increased by Rs 25.50, with rate of domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg in Delhi going up to Rs 834.50.

The prices are increased based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee. The rates of LPG cylinder are revised at the beginning of each month.

The oil marketing companies had reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinder by over Rs 100 on June 1.

At the beginning of 2021, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 694. The price was first increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February. Further, on February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769.

Meanwhile, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to Rs 794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder shot up to Rs 819. And finally, after the reduction of Rs 10 in early April, the price of domestic LPG in Delhi had gone up to Rs 809.

But with the recent hike, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 165.50 in 2021.

With PTI inputs

